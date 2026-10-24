Zara Larsson names ‘only person’ who inspires her

Zara Larsson finally named the star who inspires her.

During a recent interview for The New York Times' Popcast podcast, the Lush Life hitmaker was asked about the artists that influenced her when she was growing up in Stockholm, Sweden.

In response, Zara explained that the "only person" she looked up to was Dancing on My Own star Robyn, born Robin Carlsson, for the way she "doesn't apologise" for her choices.

"When it comes to Swedish people, Robyn has always been also sort of un-Swedish. She doesn't apologise for anything," she stated.

The musician also mentioned, "She has always been very, I wouldn't say cocky, but I think a lot of Swedish people would say that exactly. Especially when she was young, and she just didn't care about that, and she's always done her thing."

Zara released her fifth studio album, Midnight Sun, in September 2025 and recently unveiled the music video for the fourth single, Blue Moon.

Reflecting on the unconventional ways she drops music, the Never Forget You star admitted that she got a boost of confidence when she purchased her master recordings in 2022 and set up her own independent label, Sommer House.

"(It's a) really good way also to know that I don't have to take weird deals or I don't have to do stuff that I feel like doesn't align with me because I am in a position that is, sadly, quite rare for artists," the 28-year-old mused.

"But it gives me a lot of power, and no one can tell me what to do or how to do it... It's really just like my thing,” she stated.

Zara Larsson is currently on the Midnight Sun Tour, with the trek scheduled to conclude on November 1 in Bangkok, Thailand.