Allison Holker lifts the lid on her 'dream' life with fiancé Adam Edmunds

Allison Holker recently got candid and opened up about relocating to Utah with her fiancé Adam Edmunds.

For those unaware, the 38-year-old professional dancer and Edmunds went public with their relationship in September 2024 at New York Fashion Week, almost two years after the death of her husband, Stephen Boss, in Deecmber 2022.

On February 6, 2023, Edmunds organized a surprise birthday party for her to propose to her, but she announced the big news on her Instagram on February 12, 2026.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the Dancers Against Cancer’s 2026 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on October 21, Holker reflected on her decision to leave Los Angeles and start a new life with her fiancé in Utah.

Voicing her feelings, she said, “I absolutely adore Utah. It is absolutely stunning. It’s beautiful.”

“I’m actually a Utah native. That is where I grew up. My whole family is there: my parents live there, my brothers and sisters, and my kids, their cousins are there.”

“I [also] have my same friends from high school, and it’s been a dream to be back. And, of course, I’m there with my fiancé, which is just wonderful. Adam is such a delight. He’s so good to me and my kids. I can’t even rave about him enough,” the High School Musical star explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Allison Holker is the mother of three children, as one of her children, Weslie Fowler, was from her previous relationship while she welcomed Maddox Laurel and Zaia with her late husband, Boss, whose death was ruled a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.