Jeff Garlin makes dark confession about his life after 'The Goldbergs' exit

Jeff Garlin recently made a shocking confession about taking his life amid his sudden exit from The Goldbergs.

For those unaware, Garlin played the role of Murray Goldberg in the American television sitcom that ran for nine seasons on the ABC network from September 24, 2013, to May 3, 2023. He was supposed to act in all nine seasons, but he left the show abruptly after eight seasons because of an HR investigation following several complaints about his on-set behavior.

During the Wednesday, October 21 episode of the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, the 64-year-old American comedian and actor stated that he really thought about committing suicide after his career took an unexpected turn.

Calling to mind the dark moment in his acting career, he told host Ted Danson, “I had a nervous breakdown. And I was going to commit suicide.”

It was the time when Garlin went to his Susie Essman, with whom he worked in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The Daddy Day Care star shared, “I reached out to Susie, and I said, ‘I hate when people don't reach out, but at noon today I will be dead. I'm letting you know I will be dead.’”

“And she called [ex-wife] Marla, and she called [girlfriend] Sari, and my friend, Brad Morris. My girlfriend and my ex-wife called him.”

“He's one of my best friends,” Garlin noted, adding that Morris “watched me while they were looking for a place for me to go.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jeff Garlin went to seek professional help for his mental health in Cincinnati, Ohio.