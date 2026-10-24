Meghan Markle acknowledges mistake after Met Police issues statement

A day after saying she has received a letter regarding allegations made about Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle has acknowledged she may have been "mistaken by a few months".

It comes after the police said on Saturday it had received a letter regarding allegations made about Thomas Markle in 2019.

However, Meghan claimed on Friday that she was shown said letter with “disturbing allegations” about her father in 2018.

Speaking to GB News, the Duchess of Sussex’s spokesman said, "In recalling events from more than seven years ago, without the benefit of a diary entry or contemporaneous record, it is understandable that she may have been mistaken by a few months.”

"If the MPS holds a time-stamped record confirming that the letter was reviewed in 2019, that should be treated as the accurate reference point for when it was received and shared with the Duchess.”

"I think it is reasonable to recognise that she is doing her best to recall the precise timing of events that were not diarised at the time, and that any discrepancy of a few months is an understandable consequence of that passage of time."

London's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday that officers passed on a letter in early 2019 to Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, after she said she had been informed of allegations about her father.

The ‌police force said it had not shared the letter with other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities in the Philippines said on Friday they were investigating Thomas Markle over allegations he possessed child sexual abuse images.

On Friday, Meghan said the news was "very distressing" and that she had been informed by British police of a letter with allegations about her father in 2018 after her wedding to King Charles' younger son.

"Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom," a spokesperson for the Met ‌Police ⁠said in a statement on Saturday.