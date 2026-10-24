While critics attacked Meghan over Thomas Markle, they missed the real story

British tabloids extensively used Thomas Markle's relationship with his estranged daughter Meghan Markle to criticize the Duchess of Sussex after she married Prince Harry.

They spent years championing Thomas while attacking Meghan for cutting him off.

While they were quick to criticize Meghan for reportedly not contacting her father when he was ill in the Philippines and for not letting him meet his grandchildren, they miserably failed to unearth the truth that British police had already received a letter containing allegations against him.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday that officers passed on a letter in early 2019 to Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, after she said she had been informed of allegations about her father.

Authorities in the Philippines said on Friday they were investigating Thomas Markle over allegations he possessed child sexual abuse images.

Thomas Markle, 82, has not made any public comment and Reuters was unable to reach him but he was quoted by ⁠the Daily Mail newspaper as saying the allegations against him were untrue and "sick lies".

On Friday, Meghan said the news was "very distressing" and that she had been informed by British police of a letter with allegations about her father in 2018 after her wedding to King Charles' younger son.

"Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom," a spokesperson for the Met ‌Police ⁠said in a statement on Saturday.