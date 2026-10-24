Quentin Tarantino shocks fans with first look at ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a movie by Quentin Tarantino, focuses on Brad Pitt's character from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



The film is slated to release next month. However, some fans — who are coincidentally present at the AFI Fest — happened to see some footage as a surprise.

Director Tarantino pulled the stunning move at the festival, where Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was screening.

During a Q&A session, Tarantino said, "Well, I could talk a little bit about ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,’ or I could show you the first 17 minutes.”

David Fincher, meanwhile, is set to direct the forthcoming movie, whose logline read, “Los Angeles no longer needs a hippie-slaying stuntman the way it did."

"But Hollywood will always have problems, problems that can only be solved by someone with Cliff’s unique (occasionally extralegal) abilities."

"When he’s not earning his keep bartending, or as a projectionist, Cliff Booth is a fixer — solving situations for Hollywood’s great and, sometimes, not so good.”