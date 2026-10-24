Meghan Markle's brother reacts to father's denial of allegations

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. has reacted to his father Thomas Markle Sr. denying allegations of possessing child pornography.

Thomas Jr., 60, had alerted police and FBI to his alleged discovery of “hundreds, if not thousands” of child pornographic images at Thomas Markle Sr.’s home in Cebu, Philippines.

Thomas Sr., 82, who is currently in a rehab centre in Florida, denied the allegations while speaking to The Daily Mail on Friday.

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of,” he said.

Speaking to the The Sun, Thomas Jr. described his father’s denial as “incredible”.

Thomas Markle Jr.

“I’m sure the huge piles of ¬evidence I’ve taken to the police today will reveal the truth once the police experts examine it,” he told the outlet. “I would never have handed it all to the police if I wasn’t 1,000 per cent confident that it has nothing to do with me.”

“I’m sure that my father does not have the same confidence — but if he does, then I challenge him to clear up the mystery of how it all got there,” Thomas Jr. continued. “If that vile filth dating back 40 or even 50 years isn’t his, then who put it there, where would they have got it and why would they have done it?”

Meanwhile, London's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday that officers passed on a letter in early 2019 to Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, after she said she had been informed of allegations about her father.

The ‌police force said it had not shared the letter with other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities in the Philippines said on Friday they were investigating Thomas Markle over allegations he possessed child sexual abuse images.

"Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom," a spokesperson for the Met ‌Police ⁠said in a statement on Saturday.