Tom Hiddleston reflects on Loki’s transformation ahead of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Loki, famously portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, has long been depicted as searching for identity, belonging, and, foremost, purpose.



However, his story is taking a turn, according to the actor, who said the events of the finale of Loki season two played a pivotal part.

“I think Loki is afforded redemption and catharsis,” he told Nerd Reactor, pointing to the transformation his character had since his introduction.

His expanded remarks include Hiddleston saying, "What was different for me, and this is, I think, okay to say, is, I began my engagement with 'Avengers: Doomsday' having experienced the finale of 'Loki' Season 2."

He continued, "So, to arrive at the film with that experience in that– The end of 'Loki' Season 2, I think Loki is afforded redemption and catharsis, which completes a long arc, which is set in motion at the beginning of the first 'Thor' film."

"You see this complicated character yearning for a centre, a sense of identity, a sense of belonging, and his heart is broken and shattered by the revelation that he doesn't belong to his family."

"He doesn't belong to Asgard, and he's filled with enormous grief, which hardens into grievance, which becomes the engine of his status as an antagonist in the first Avengers film," the actor added.

But the turning point, Hiddleston earlier pointed out, was that, "And at the end of 'Loki' Season 2, he realizes that the kind of god."

"He can use his power as a demigod for a greater purpose that the whole journey of Loki has been an exploration of purpose and meaning."

He noted, "The beginning of 'Avengers,' he says 'I am Loki of Asgard, and I am burdened with glorious purpose,' and his purpose is... exist for others and that he is going to use that purpose that it will be more burden than glory so that I arrived in 'Doomsday' with all of that experience, with that story having been told and it now creates a new starting point."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit cinemas on Dec. 18.