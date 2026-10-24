When Thomas Markle's ex-wife said Meghan's dad must never be in Archie's life

Meghan Markle should not let Thomas Markle back into her life after the birth of son Archie, his ex-wife Roslyn Markle had warned in 2019.

Speaking to the Mirror, Roslyn Markle said he was an “awful father” who showed little interest in their young children.

She was speaking about Thomas Sr's behavior after the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Prince Archie.

Roslyn was Thomas’s first wife from 1964 to 1975 before he wed Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland in 1979, splitting in 1987.

She had warned Meghan against making up with her estranged dad so he can be a proper grandad to Archie as she feels he will not change.

She also claimed he cheated on her, including with her relative, hurled abusive, foul-mouthed outbursts at her and starved her of cash so she ended up shoplifting for food.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Philippines said they are investigating Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, the Philippine justice undersecretary said on Friday, after allegations he ‌possessed child sexual abuse images.

"Our Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC (online sexual abuse and exploitation of children) task force in Cebu is currently investigating the matter," Nicholas Ty, Philippine justice undersecretary, told Reuters.

Meghan, who is American, married King Charles' younger son ​in 2018. In a statement, she said she was "deeply distressed" over the allegations.