Bernie Taupin gets candid about his life with Elton John

Bernie Taupin revealed how his life looked like before fame with Elton John.

Bernie and Elton have been music partners since 1967, and created iconic hits like, Your Song, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Candle in the Wind, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

Bernie recently appeared in an interview hosted by Rick Beato, where he reflected on early days of his partnership with Elton and how they once lived in a tiny bedroom, stating, “We had this tiny little bedroom at the end of the… with bunk beds and his side and my side and… his books and my books and his records and my records.”

Notably, the top bunk was occupied by Bernie while Elton slept beneath and it was “really awful, like thin chain link kind of bunk beds.”

Recalling an unusual habit of his music partner, Bernie said that Elton used to hang his neck bells on the side of his bed and it often disturbed his sleep.

“Every night I’d pick them up and throw them across the room,” the lyricist acknowledged, “That’s just incidental.”

“But I don’t think I’ve ever told anybody that,” he further told the host.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bernie Taupin and Elton John won their first Oscar together in 2020 at the 92nd Academy Awards.