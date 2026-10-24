Sylvester Stallone sees nothing wrong with nepotism in daughter’s ‘Tulsa King’ casting

Scarlett Rose Stallone, one of mega-star Sylvester Stallone's three daughters, has starred alongside him in his hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King.

As her role as Spencer reportedly plays a key part in season four, questions of nepotism have arisen.

In response, her father, the Rocky star, took the issue head-on.

In an interview with USA Today, Sylvester addressed the complaints, saying some gave Scarlett an undue advantage because his father is a Hollywood star.

To them, Sly said, “First they go, ‘Nepotism is terrible.'"

Defending his actions from the position of a parent, he said, “I said, ‘Oh please, you’re not a good parent if you haven’t performed a little nepotism.'" Then obviously you don’t care about your kids, because they come first.’”

He continued, “‘Of course it’s nepotism, you idiot. That’s why we’re parents. We want the best for our children. So obviously, we let them have every advantage.’”

But having an advantage and being talented enough to use it well are two separate things, said Sylvester.

“Can they maintain that level of excellence? That’s out of our hands,” the Rambo star noted.

“But if you can open the door, we’ll see if they have the ability to go through it. It might be a question of, ‘Now how do I get out of this?’ Be careful what you wish for.”

Meanwhile, Tulsa King season four is airing on Paramount+.