Molly Ringwald reveals what fans still say to her

Molly Ringwald got candid about her fame.

Decades after Molly's famous 1980s film Pretty in Pink, fans still quote her iconic dialogue to her when they meet the icon.

As the actress herself told People Magazine, “I think the one that gets quoted to me the most often would be, ‘I just want to let them know that they didn’t break me,’ from Pretty in Pink.”

For those unaware, Molly portrayed the character of Andie Walsh, who was a high school student, in the 1986 romantic comedy drama.

Speaking about her famous quote, Molly said, “That’s a line that seems like it has resonated with a lot of people, because high school is really hard.”

“I have two juniors in high school, and a lot of it hasn’t changed. A lot of it has changed, but there are certain things that have not changed at all,” she added.

It is worth noting here that alongside Molly Ringwald the film featured a star-studded cast including, Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, and James Spader with many others.

Other than Pretty in Pink the 1980s teen icon has starred in hits like 1984’s Sixteen Candles as Samantha Baker, and 1985’s The Breakfast Club as Claire Standish.

Despite being an 80s icon, Molly remains humble about her career, “I think that it’s definitely a compliment, even if I don’t see myself that way,” she said, “I just consider myself a working actor and a working mother.”

“I don’t see myself as legendary at all, but it’s nice,” the actress behind Andie Walsh further added.