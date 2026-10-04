Kim Kardashian recalls ‘healing’ from Kanye West marriage

Kim Kardashian recalled her divorce from Kanye West and mentioned that she needed to be single to "heal" from the experience.

The Kardashians star split from the controversial rapper, with whom she has children North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and seven-year-old Psalm - in 2021 after tying the knot in 2014.

Apart from a short-lived romance with Pete Davidson, the brunette beauty had largely been alone until finding love recently with Lewis Hamilton.

However, Kim insisted she never felt "empty" without a relationship or in a "rush" to get romantically involved with someone new.

She told the Sunday Times Style magazine, “I was really single for five years. And that felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with.”

The SKIMS brand owner continued, "I really felt no rush. Like, I really didn’t feel empty. I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up.”

"I really wasn’t even thinking about it. The universe works in your favour when you just allow it to,” Kim Kardashian said of how things work in your favour if you let go.