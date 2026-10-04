Dani Dyer expresses being ‘really nervous’ over ‘Strictly’ return

Dani Dyer was "really nervous" about getting injured again when she returned to Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Love Island winner signed up for the show last year but had to pull out after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals before the programme even started.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, “I’m not really thinking about it as much now.”

“In week one, I was really ¬nervous, but we are doing exercises, using the strap and I have a Game Ready ice machine at home that Jarrod [Bowen, husband] bought me,” Dani explained.

As well as buying her a cold compression therapy device, footballer Jarrod has been urging his wife to keep up with physiotherapy sessions.

She continued, “Jarrod loves the physio - he always says it is so important to do it. I had my physio and massage today. It is the best, having unlimited massages whenever you want. It is a proper treat.”

Juggling Strictly training with caring for five-year-old son Santiago, whose father is Dani's former partner Sammy Kimmence and her and Jarrod's twin sons Star and Summer isn't easy, but the reality star has a supportive family and she's delighted to make them all "proud".

She said, "It is a juggle, but I have my childcare calendar so I know who is having my kids where and when.”

“It is such an opportunity. Every morning, they are like, ‘Are you going dancing again?’. They are super-proud of me,” Dani Dyer added of how she’s able to balance her life.