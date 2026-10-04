Inside Lady Gaga's life as a new mom

Newly minted mom, Lady Gaga, is clinging to her baby daughter as "she doesn’t want to miss anything with Rose."

As per a report by US Weekly, a source revealed that the popstar is embracing her life as a new mom and "loving" her personal time with her family at home in California.

“She is so incredibly happy and in her element as a mother,” the insider claimed."[Their home] is a peaceful and perfect place for the baby."

Gaga and Michael's Polansky's house is "in a place with so much nature and beauty around her. It’s the perfect setting,” the tattler shared. "She loves it in Northern California. They are in their element."

The insider further shared that Gaga "doesn’t want to miss anything with Rose - feeding her, rocking her. She is absolutely in love."

Moreover, Gaga willingly kept her baby plans under wraps and had planned things in a way that she would have plenty of time off in advance.

The source shared, “All she really revealed was that she needed to carve out some personal time. It was not described what that personal time was for.”

They added, "[She and Michael] haven’t talked about the surrogacy journey with a lot of people. They’re just grateful everything worked out.”