Taylor Swift crashes Dakota Johnson's 'Saturday Night Live' monologue

Taylor Swift has stunned her fans after making a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The Life of a Showgirl artist crashed pal Dakota Johnson’s opening monologue, who made an appearance as a guest host on the late night show.

This marked Dakota's third time on the show, who began her monologue with jokes about her dating history with musicians and then gave a shout out to her friends who “don’t judge" her for "dating these men.”

And as Dakota said, “my literal therapist” Taylor walked in and interrupted her.

“I’m not your therapist, actually,” the Opalite singer said.

Taylor went on to say, “You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some.

“You flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.'”

The popstar closed her remark by noting that she sends Dakota with “a Pedialyte” and a security escort.

This marked Taylor's first appearance on the show since October 2023.

Dakota and Taylor's SNL appearance came after the pair joined hands in the music video of Patient Zero, the single from Taylor’s The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

The video was premiered at at the MTV Video Music Awards and an an expanded eight-minute version of the Patient Zero video exclusively released on Apple Music on Saturday.