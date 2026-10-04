Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn to paranoia: Its reached a fever pitch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to Britian has ben followed by a number of explosive situations. Whether it be Earl Spencer’s book, the ongoing case against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, or rumours that Srah Ferguson may write a memoir after all – each allegation is making headlines and churning the rumour mill, while claiming overtime.

But what makes it all even worse is how ‘paranoid’ the couple have become, when it comes to Prince William and Kate’s success on the world stage, with Tom Cruise and his film Digger.

For those unversed though, the world went ham about the actor ‘crushing’ on the Princess, while she and Prince William strutted the red carpet.

Now, in a chat with the National Enquierer a well placed insider just stepped forward.

They say this all stems from the heir’s big push for Eartshot and his effort to get in as many big names as he can.

The insider claims, “william has been on this huge push to gather as many big Hollywood stars as he can for his charity and if you ask Harry and Meghan, that's his way of trying to one-up them because he thinks it somehow proves he's better.”

Its also said, the couple’s fears also extend to what kind of conversations must happen with these A-listers because “in some ways that's even more upsetting because they feel like William and Kate are running a smear campaign against them.”