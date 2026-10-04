Jeremy Strong shares major concern about playing Mark Zuckerberg

Jeremy Strong has revealed that he cares about Mark Zuckerberg’s reaction to his upcoming film The Social Reckoning.

As the film explores controversies linked to the Facebook founder, Strong in an interview with The New Yorker Radio Hour said his worry even led him to contact Zuckerberg.

The 47-year-old American actor, who is portraying Zuckerberg in the film, explained that he wanted to understand his perspective and admitted that he often defended the Facebook founder while discussing the project with writer and director Aaron Sorkin.

“I was defending him a lot when we were making the film, to my director,” Strong recalled.

The Primetime Emmy Award winner further added that he hopes the movie encourages discussion rather than simply blaming Facebook for the existing problems.

Strong said, "I mean, I think my hope is that the film is a dialectic rather than a polemic, rather than there’s a kind of trend generally of like, it’s all Facebook’s fault, like all of it, everything. When we talk about truth decay and the deterioration of civil discourse, our storytelling plays a really important role in that …"

The Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere star further shared, “That’s why I reached out to Mark, and my feelings as we were doing it, is I was defending him a lot when we were making the film, to my director.”

As per the movie synopsis, The Social Reckoning tells the story of the 2021 Facebook leak involving whistleblower Frances Haugen and journalist Jeff Horwitz.

The Social Reckoning is all set to release on October 9.