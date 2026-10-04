Phil Collins recalls heartbreaking moment when Lily feared losing him

Phil Collins recalls heartbreaking moment when Lily Collins feared losing him

Phil Collins is opening up about how his near-death experience due to addiction and how it impacted his kids.

The former Genesis frontman revealed that he nearly died due to his struggles with alcoholism and shared how it took an emotional toll on his actress daughter Lily Collins.

“It was wonderful to hear their stories of how they feared they wouldn’t see me again,” Phil recalled when his family gathered last Christmas during a recent conversation on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

And because Lily was newly minted mom at the time her reaction was more emotional.

He shared, “And Lily, for example, she just burst into tears because she now has a child.

“She said, ‘I never thought that my child would get to know her grandfather.'"

Phill added, “It was very touching, very moving.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lily shares daughter Tove, now 20-months with husband Charlie McDowell.

At the time, Phil shared his kids gathered to celebrate the addiction struggle he overcame.

The singer called the moment "a monumental thing.”

For those unaware, Phil remained admitted in hospital for seven months in 2023 due to health scare caused by his alcoholism.

During his hospital stay, his condition worsened and he was put on life support.

At the time Phil's manager called all his kids to the hospital in Switzerland where he was admitted.

Phil revealed in an interview earlier in August that his family was asked to "Because there were some decisions to be made about ‘Do we keep Phil on life support?’"

"People were coming to say goodbye," he told Sunday Times at the time.