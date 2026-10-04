'SNL' season 52: Dakota Johnson returns as host, Turnstile makes debut

Dakota Johnson is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, October 3, for the third time, with hardcore punk band Turnstile as the musical guest.

The show airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. It may start late because of college football, as it did last weekend.

Johnson recently starred in Verity and appeared in Taylor Swift's Patient Zero music video. She first hosted in 2015 to promote Fifty Shades of Grey, and returned in January 2024 to promote Madame Web.

Tonight's show is special for another reason. Johnson's birthday is Oct. 4, so she will become just the sixth host in SNL history to appear on the show on her birthday. Turnstile will make their SNL debut as this week's musical guest.

Ahead of the episode, SNL released a few promos featuring Johnson and breakout star Ashley Padilla.

This is the show's 52nd season, and the cast added only two new members this year, after growing by five last season.

Here is the confirmed schedule through the end of 2026: