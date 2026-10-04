Prince William launches his attack? Prince Harry, Meghan have ‘their tails between their legs’

Yet another move by Prince William and Kate Middleton is being filed under the ‘their trying to one-up us department, and the person responsible for such a move is none other than a well placed source with ears near the Sussexes’ inner circle.

According to this seemingly well-placed insider, the movie premiere for Digger is the reason. Because it sparked a pro-Kate media storm that caused some experts, commentators and experts to note how ‘smitten’ Tom Cruise seemed with the Princess.

But in Harry and Meghan’s camp the response was nothing short of incendiary because it seems the Princess of Wales hit a ‘real sore spot’ with the couple.

The National Enquirer revealed this in one of their chats, and explained that their reaction is a mix of shock and scepticism because “they are both convinced that William and Kate made an extra big show of their friendship with Tom Cruise to try and upset them and it worked.”

This is party because of Meghan’s own Hollywood dreams which have long been seen at work when the couple moved to the United States, for their financial independence journey.

Moreover, more candidly the source also said, the Sussexes “would love to have Tom kissing up to them the way he does with William and Kate. It's no secret they had very high hopes of being a part of the Hollywood in-crowd when they moved to America and that just hasn't happened.”

Before concluding the insider also said, “they've gone back to England with their tails between their legs and they're now having to watch William and Kate parading around on the red carpet like a couple of Hollywood stars. The irony is infuriating.”