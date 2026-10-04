Prince Harry’s unhappiness comes to light: ‘Nothing is ever good enough’

Prince Harry has once again found himself in the middle of some serious circumstances, and its all because of the aftereffects of his uncle’s memoir, and allegations that he’s endorsed it behind the scenes.

The entire thing has been referenced and highlighted by the host of NewsNation’s The Scoop Paula Froelich.

She even cites a source who sent more into detail and explained, “it’s all just so horrid. And sadly, predictable.”

According to their findings, “Harry says he wants to come home, he misses the U.K., and wants his children to know his father. Yet when he arrives, he immediately starts banging on about security, getting into public spats with his family, and complaining.”

This is near where the conversation ended, but before actually signing off they also slipped in a sly jibe against the Duke, who made demands about how to ‘treat’ Meghan, or in regards to security.

In reference to all this they’ve said, “nothing is ever good enough unless it’s exactly what he wants … and he seems to forget he gave up this life. He can’t come back in.”

For those unaware with what happened, and their ‘transition’ from Britain to the US, then back to the UK, its said to have happened rapidly, as seen in behind-the-scenes images the Sussexes shared in their docuseries for Netflix a couple of years later.

From Vancouver Island, Canada to Santa Barbara, California, and Tyler Perry’s house in between, the couple moved around in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But before that, their last leg of royal work included attending the Endeavour Fund Awards and the Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey.

A couple of years later news came that a 12-month ‘review period’ concluded, which meant that the Sussexes would officially be confirmed as not returning to royal life. This also led to the stripping of Prince Harry’s honorary military titles, and royal patronages.

From that point on the interviews, (Oprah Winfrey, 60 Minutes, CBS, BBC) the docuseries, (Harry & Meghan) began, right after deals were signed with both Netflix and Spotify.

While the Netflix deal is said to be ongoing, despite it being in a diminished capacity, the Spotify deal fell through and fans even saw the CEO, Daniel Ek, come out and accuse the couple of being “grafters.”

A couple of years later, around 2023, in January the memoir that Prince Harry had been working on came out, titled Spare, and showcased details from the Sandringham summit, the dog bowl incident (where Prince Harry was thrown in by his brother) as well as a promise of ‘more material’ should a second book be in consideration.

In between all this (in 2021) Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor joined the family, but not before Meghan suffered a miscarriage that she later penned for The New York Times, titled ‘The Losses We Share’.

The only documented returns to the UK where Meghan followed her husband was for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (June 2022), then later her funeral as well. However, it did not end there because then the King’s Coronation followed, Lilibet and Archie became Prince and Princess, as is their ‘birthright’ in the words of their father, following that many years later the father and son duo made their first official contact in Windsor Castle, over tea for nearly an hour. Since then the anti-royal interviews have reduced, and its said the Sussexes are working towards rehabilitation, despite Prince William’s rumored dissatisfaction.