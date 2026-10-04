Ryan Reynolds takes over Blake Lively’s Hollywood fate with hard reset

Ryan Reynolds, best known for his role as Deadpool appears to be channelling his inner A-lister to take the helms of his wife’s PR behind the scenes.

Its all happening finally now that the media frenzy associated with her case against Justin Baldoni from the It Ends With Us set finally concluded.

His first course of action has already been taken by the way, and its been to sack those responsible for his public image throughout the whole fiasco.

Towards this end he’s made the decision to swap Leslie Sloane for Kelly Bush Novak, a woman with clients like Lady Gaga and Christopher Nolan under her repertoire.

A well-placed source shared more about this and admitted to Naughty But Nice “this was Ryan’s reset. He wanted Leslie out, pushed for a new team and was deeply involved in choosing Kelly. Ryan is running the show.”

According to celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter’s sources, “Ryan has very strong opinions about what went wrong, but none of the blame lands on Ryan or Blake. In his mind, other people failed them. He believes he knows exactly how to fix this.”

They also say, “Kelly may have the title, but Ryan expects to have a voice in every major decision.”

In their concluding words the insider noted, “he didn’t hire someone to take over. He hired someone to execute a new strategy with him.”