Kim Kardashian reveals why she and Kanye West are limiting North West’s opportunities

Kim Kardashian is getting honest about the impact of fame on her kids, especially her teenage daughter North West.

During a recent chat with The Sunday Times magazine, the Kardashian star opened up about exposing her kids to the spotlight admitting she only allows as much as they are comfortable.

However, she acknowledged that she had to "hold back" her teenage daughter North West, who recently released her first EP and performed in her first ever solo show.

Kim said, “I do worry about it. Each kid does what they’re comfortable with. So, my little ones come around when I’m filming but they don’t really do storylines."

The mom-of-four went on to say, "North loves it a little bit more than the rest. I hold her back. All she wants to do is forward-facing projects.”

Kim, who shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex husband Kanye West, revealed she and North's father agree when it comes to limiting her public appearance and opportunities coming her way.

She explained, “It’s like us really kind of trying to savour those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way.

"And with her, since it’s more music-related, that is something that her dad and I have better communication about. We make sure that we’re aligned and that she’s in projects that we both approve.”

Talking about her way of parenting, Kim remarked, "I think I am an intermediate-strict parent. I’m extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night.”