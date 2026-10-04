Paul Rudd shares why he refuses to bring his phone to film sets

Paul Rudd is acknowledging his phone addiction, calling it a tool for "our own destruction."

During a recent chat with Variety on Saturday evening at his new film A Statement's world premiere at the New York Film Festival, the 57-year-old actor opened up about how mobile phones are causing disruption at film sets.

The Clueless star began, “I don’t go to sets with a phone. I haven’t done that for a while now.”

“It’s important to put it down. Anytime. They’re horrible things. I’m addicted to it like everybody else. They’re facilitating our own destruction.”

Rudd further shared how the device has transformed our world and the way we used to communicate.

“The world has changed since cell phones have existed. We don’t look at each other or talk to each other quite the same way,” Rudd noted.

On the set of his new film, Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy had banned mobile use.

Referring to the ban, Rudd added, “Now, we were forced to really spend time with each other and talk.

The Anaconda star further shared about the experience, noting, "Working on a movie set in 1980, we’re dressed in a certain kind of way. It felt like, ‘Oh, yeah. I remember this. This feels like it used to feel when people sat around and spoke to one another.'”

A Statement is scheduled for a wider theatrical release in 2027.