Ben Affleck breaks silence on dating life two years after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck is getting honest about his dating life two years after Jennifer Lopez divorce.

During a recent appearance at the New York premiere for his new film, Animals, the Oscar winning actor clearly told Entertainment Tonight that he is not actively looking for love as "there's not a lot of room."

"I'm not running around," he noted.

The actor and filmmaker also said, "It's just not a big priority in my life," adding he is "good and happy" as a single man.

Ben further explained, "I know what my priorities are. You can't have two things that are the most important in your life.

"For me, that's the kids. So that's what that is. And then I have my work, which I love."

It is pertinent to mention that Ben is father to three kids, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

He added, "I'm where I'm at, and I'm great, and who knows what adventures life will bring. I'm open to it, but I'm not trying to chase anything."

Ben further addressed the rumors of being linked with songstress Shakira reported last week.

"I hear s*** like that, honestly, first from people like you," Ben responded sharply. "I never heard that in my whole life. People gossip. Stuff gets made up."

It is pertinent to mention that Ben tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in 2022 and remained married for two year before finalizing their divorce in 2025.