Tom Cruise success plummets as ‘Digger’ scores disappointing box office opening

Tom Cruise's latest feature, Digger has had a disappointing three-day US opening of $8 million (£6 million).

According to Deadline, that's the lowest start for Cruise since 2007's Robert Redford-directed drama Lions for Lambs.

The big-budget dark comedy went up against Colleen Hoover's latest adaptation, Verity, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

The movie posted the second-best opening for a Hoover novel on the big screen after the problem-fraught It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Verity came in at $33.6 million (£25.4 million), the outlet reports, followed in the top five grossing films by the Zach Cregger-helmed Resident Evil; Heart of the Beast starring Brad Pitt; Robert Pattinson's Primetime; and Digger.

Prior to its release, Digger was considered as a major Oscar contender. Early stills and announcements led to pundits placing the Alejandro G. Iñárritu project high on Academy Award watchlists. That all changed when early screenings garnered mixed reviews.

Evening Standard gave it a five-out-of-five score for its "audacious, risky, terrific fun", while The New York Post dubbed it Cruise's "first real stinker in nearly 10 years" that "audiences will urgently want to leave after the first five minutes."

However, Digger supporting cast member Riz Ahmed has drawn praise and is tipped for a nomination nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise has earned three Best Actor Oscar nominations in the past for 1989's Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire in 1996 and Magnolia in 1999, but has never won. He did receive an honorary Oscar in 2025.