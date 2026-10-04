Niall Horan surprises fans with Lewis Capaldi duet

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan left their fans wanting more as the former made a surprise appearance at the O2 Arena in London.

The 29-year-old joined his close friend on stage during Niall's Dinner Party: Live On Tour show on Saturday night, October 3, with the pair performing the One Direction hit You & I.

Fans erupted in cheers when they realised what song the duo were about to sing, with clips of the unexpected performance quickly going viral online.

Niall appeared to joke about the surprise appearance as Lewis walked on stage, asking, "So Lewis, what are you doing here?" The Scots star replied: "I was just passing through."

The 33-year-old singer then told the crowd they had "something special" for them which they had been practicing before launching into the One Direction hit.

Lewis was originally due to join Niall on his Nice to Meet Ya North American tour in 2020, but the planned shows were cancelled following the global pandemic.

The pair have remained close friends since first meeting early in Lewis' career. Niall previously opened up about their friendship during an appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show in 2023.

The One Direction alum revealed that he first discovered Lewis through videos of him performing his own songs. He recalled messaging the Someone You Loved hitmaker, "'I love what you’re doing. This is amazing. Good Luck.'"

Niall Horan later invited Lewis Capaldi to perform before one of his shows in Glasgow, with the pair meeting the day before and quickly hitting it off.

"We met the day before, had a few pints and straightaway we clicked, you know it’s the Celtic thing," Niall revealed of how he and Lewis had become friends.