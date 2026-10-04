Prince William, Kate Middleton turn to ‘very effective’ tactic for Harry: Hear More

Prince William and Kate Middlton just got a pat on the back and it comes right as the media frenzy surrounding Earl Spencer’s book died down long enough for royal fans to see how the future king of England intends for his future to be handled.

The insight comes directly from The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers’s YouTube show Pod Save The King.

When starting off he said, “I think the Earl Spencer drama has peaked and the Royal Family have ridden out the storm. Opinion seems to be divided about whether or not Buckingham Palace was wise to issue its hard-hitting statement at the start of the row. I think it was the right tactic, and became especially pertinent after it became clear that there was at least one inaccuracy in Spencer‘s book.”

That isn’t where he concluded either because he also said, “equally, I think William and Catherine made the right decision to ignore the noise – and the allegations – and simply get on with their work.”

His concluding words were, “as with Harry’s book, they rose above the row, refused to acknowledge any questions and just carried on charming the crowds who came to see them. It’s very effective and I don’t see them getting sucked into the drama now.”