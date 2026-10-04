Phil Collin drops major update on 24-year beef with Paul McCartney

Phil Collin is expressing his pleasure over having Sir Paul McCartney on his side after their fall out 24 years ago.

The former Genesis frontman made a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, and recalled his more than two decades old fall out with Sir Paul revealing the feud began after he overreacted to a casual remark made by the Hey Jude singer at rehearsals for the Queen's Golden Jubilee concert in 2002.

Phil, 75, recalled, “It was the Queen’s Golden Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace. I was the house drummer for everybody except McCartney and Brian Wilson, who had their own bands. I loved it, I was like a pig in s***! We rehearsed for two weeks."

He continued, “I had a rare first-edition Hunter Davies Beatles biography given to me by Jill, Lily’s mum, and I took it to the rehearsal so Paul could sign it. I was sitting on the side of the stage, and Paul came up with Heather Mills. I said, ‘Paul, could you sign this?’"

Phil further added, “He said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah.’ And he probably didn’t mean it like it sounded, but he said, ‘He’s a big Beatle fan, is our little Phil.’ And I thought, ‘You a*******…’ I couldn’t help it; that’s what I thought. I felt patronised…"

The In the Air Tonight hitmaker also mentioned about his and Paul's feud in his memoir in 2016 after which Paul even tried to get in touch with him but he ignored it.

Phil shared, "Years went by, with videos on YouTube asking, ‘Why does Paul McCartney hate Phil Collins?'"

However, when Phil sent letters to his all collaborators to ask for donations for the King’s Trust charity auction in November, Paul reconnected with him "a month or two ago."

Phil recalled, "On the phone, he said, ‘What is all this about?’

“I said, ‘I wish I’d never said it, Paul. I wish I’d never said it.’ So we kissed and made up. I said I was sorry."

But Phil took another dig at Sir Paul saying, “Obviously this had been bugging him because he likes to be liked, as we all do … maybe him more than some other people. But we all like to be liked, and I understand that.”