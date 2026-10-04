'Grey's Anatomy' star Isaiah Washington shares heartbreaking details of wife’s death after one year

Grey's Anatomy star Isaiah Washington is opening up about his wife's sudden death for the first time.

The actor, famed for his role as Dr Preston Burke in the hit drama, announced the sad news on social media on Sunday that his wife Jenisa Garland, passed away last year following a massive stroke.

He wrote alongside a black and white photo of his late wife, "Yes...the rumors are true. My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025 and passed away on June 9, 2025."

Isaiah poured his heart out, "It came as a huge shock to me and our entire family. She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered."

The Love Jones actor then warned his followers noting, "Listen, ya'll...some headaches are not just headaches or migraines, they can be much worse and a warning sign."

He also urged people to "get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously," adding, "She has been gone 16 months now, but she left 3 incredibly amazing children behind to continue her legacy."

Revealing why he kept the news private, Isaiah shared his wife had preferred to keep her life private.

"I don't know if this is an appropriate post, because Jenisa Washington was extremely private, but I guess I just have to be reprimanded from her on the other side," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Isaiah and Jenisa got married on Valentine's Day in 1996 and went on to welcome three kids, sons, Isaiah V and Tyme, and daughter Iman.