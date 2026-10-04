Why Helen Mirren describes her 'MobLand' role as "like going to Disneyland"

Mirren Helen has a celebrated career. She played scores of characters spanning several ranges. But she has likened her role in MobLand to "going to Disneyland".



Her character, Maeve, is quite the second-in-command of the Harrigan crime family – an exaggerated character, which the actress appeared to like portraying.

“It’s having the time of our lives," Mirren told People. “I love Disneyland. It’s like going to Disneyland.”

Then she turned her attention to her co-star, Pierce Brosnan; describing her comfort around him on set helped her take risks on camera.

“Absolutely. You know, there’s nothing like ease on a set to feel ease, comfort, and being safe,” she added.

“You feel safe. I feel safe with Piers and with Tom and all of our other actors, who are all wonderful, great women, great women’s roles, great men’s, just a real ensemble.”

Expanding on a phrase Brosnan used, 'theatre company', Mirren explained the environment MobLand set is so welcoming that it has developed into a bond.

“Piers describes it as a kind of a theatre company. We are a bit like that,” she added.

This environment, in turn, Mirren said, greatly helped the actor to perform and take creative leaps.

“There is that sense, but to give you the freedom to invent, to be ridiculous, to make mistakes, to, you know, mess up is great on a film set because sometimes one is nervous and frightened and insecure and all of that sort of thing."

MobLand is airing on Paramount+.