'Difficult decisions' coming up as Meghan Markle clashes with Harry

Meghan Markle wants to spend the holiday there with her mom Doria

The royal insiders have revealed that Meghan Markle clashes with her husband Prince Harry over their plans in Britain.

The Heat World, citing the royal sources, has reported that Meghan’s ‘heart is in California.’

The insiders told the outlet, Archie and Lilibet doting father is determined to remain in Britain for Christmas, while Meghan is already longing for the comfort of Montecito and her mother Doria Ragland.

“With the kids in school, they can’t keep bouncing between California and the U.K. whenever they feel like it, so they’ve got some difficult decisions coming up because they are not on the same page,’ the close confidant said.

The Duchess heart is back in California, the spy said and added, “she wants to spend the holiday there with her mom.”

“At the heart of this is the fact that Meghan is very homesick,” the close inside said and added, the Duchess misses her friends, her day-to-day routine and she really misses her mom.”

However, about the Duke, the insiders claimed for Harry Christmas in UK carries a very different emotional weight.

King Charles younger son is said to be particularly reluctant to leave the country at such an important time, fearing that returning to California for Christmas could send the wrong message about their decision to relocate.