Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn as fishy as yesterday’s cod and chips

Finally, crystal clear snaps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK pub stroll just made headlines but its starting to look a little fishy.

For those unversed, photographers are not allowed to publish photos sourced by following a subject, in the UK, according to royal commentator Tom Sykes. Hence the way these snaps were taken is said to have sent professional ‘Spidey senses’ tingling.

It is with this little bit of information that the expert pointed out, in his Daily Beast piece, what the Sussexes, ‘actually want’, seemingly.

While writing for the outlet, the Editor-at-large said, “the pictures tell exactly the story the Sussexes want. There has been a lot of speculation about their marriage, and whether it’s really as strong as it’s made out to be, and here they are, hand in hand, going for a romantic, midweek pub lunch.”

But the irony that this instigated was not lost on Mr Skyes because he made sure to highlight it in the next paragraph. In his own words he’s pointed that out by saying, “Plus, this is all studiously English. The Sussexes, you may recall, told us at some length that England’s iconic institution, its monarchy, was a ghastly, corrupt, racist outfit that would be quite happy to see them dead.”

“Now, they want to make it clear that they love England after all, and how better to do that than by shunning the fancy elite restaurants in London in favor of an ancient British pub where a humble dish of fish and chips costs £20.”

His concluding words though were a bit more explosive because he said, “Either way, it’s as fishy as yesterday’s cod and chips, and that’s before we mention that just three days earlier they were screaming blue murder because two alleged “European” paparazzi showed up at their kids’ school, walked around the perimeter, and looked over the fence.”