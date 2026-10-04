'Spotlight' director laments Oscar-winning film didn't spark enough change

When Spotlight was released in 2016, it shook the industry and sparked a wave that encouraged victims to speak out and helped the film win Best Picture at the Academy Awards that year.



But a decade later, the movie's director — who dramatized the investigation by The Boston Globe into sexual abuse by Catholic priests — believed nothing much changed in the church.

"Has it caused a lot of change within the Catholic Church? In my opinion, not really," Tom McCarthy said while appearing at the New York Film Festival.

"Not enough. It’s not enough until every child is safe, as far as I’m concerned. And that’s a zero-sum game. So, I would like to see more change.”

That said, Tom then pointed to a positive change the Spotlight brought.

"I’ve heard from a lot of people who saw the movie. A lot of people who felt understood after the movie was released."

He further builds on the praise, stating, “I’m very proud of [‘Spotlight’]."

He added, “I think, as filmmakers, our job is to start a conversation, get people thinking about an issue, but draw a light on things."

Pointing to his latest film, A Statement, McCarthy said, 'That's what I think we’ve done with Spotlight, and hopefully, we’ve done that with A Statement."

"This movie doesn’t preach. There is a right and wrong here, but we want people to come to the table and have that conversation and listen," he added.

A Statement is set to hit cinemas in late 2026.