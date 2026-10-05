King Charles thinks Prince William is ‘too dismissive’ with advices

King Charles does not agree with Prince William approach to decision-making.

His majesty, who is preparing for his eldest son for kingship, does not enjoy his modern ethics.

In book The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival, royal biographer Robert Jobson says: "William, indomitable, has clashed not only with his father's courtiers, but at times with Charles himself.”

The author continued, "In 2014, tensions flared over William's proposal to destroy the Royal Collection's 1,200 ivory artifacts...as a bold stand against the illegal ivory trade."

According to Jobson, "Charles rejected the move as 'naive,' arguing that the cause could be championed without erasing history."

He added, "The episode underscored their diverging views on heritage, symbolism, and modern ethics."

"The King, close sources say, believes William is occasionally hasty and can be too quick to dismiss sage, well-meaning advice," Jobson explained.