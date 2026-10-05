Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon branded ‘sweetest people on planet’ by co stars
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon ‘Morning Show’ co-stars talks about working on set
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are praised for their conduct with cast and drew on the sets of The Morning Show.
The co stars have developed a fun loving rapport with their team, says
Shari Belafonte.
Speaking about working with such huge stars, Belafonte says: “We had a lot of stars, but Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were really the sweetest people on the planet.”
She added: “And a lot of times I think celebrities get a bad rap, and [that] just wasn’t the case [with Aniston and Witherspoon]. They were terrific.”
“They took care of our cast and our crew,” she continued, “and they’re all-encompassing, wonderful actresses who can do comedy, who can do drama.”
“Jennifer had a party for the cast at her house that was really wonderful. And then we had a huge party that was at the Roosevelt Hotel, which was everybody,” she said.
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