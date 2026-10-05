Princess Diana staff says her mysterious life was ‘like a James Bond movie’

Princess Diana’s former staff touches upon what it was like to working with her.



The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car accident in Paris 1997, was always on the edge over security and privacy.

In book The Royal Insider: My Life With The Queen, The King, and Princess Diana, ex-royal butler Paul Burrell says, "Diana was convinced that someone was eavesdropping.”

He continued, "We took down every wall mirror in the palace, having been told that a beam from a satellite could be bounced from a mirror to listen to conversations in the room."

Burrell wrote, "At times, it felt like I was living in a James Bond movie."

The former butler added , "I even removed a panel in the bathtub to look in the void behind, but we found nothing."

"We have no proof that anyone hacked Princess Diana's phone but they may well have done," he explained.

The ex-butler shared, "She was, at the time, arguably the most famous woman in the world and a person of significant interest to national and international newspapers. We can only speculate as we will never know the truth. She could also have been listened to by secret services."