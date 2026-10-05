Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘treated like Royals’ as they visit local pub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed openhearted as they recently visited a local UK pub.



A pub worker at The Falkland Arm, which is just a short distance from Soho Farmhouse says: “Everyone here gets the royal treatment; it doesn’t matter who you are.”

The worker told The Sun: “We’re lucky to get lots of different people visiting us, and everyone is treated like a local. When they visited, Harry and Meghan just acted like locals.”

He added: "We're a proper traditional English pub with black Labradors, but our ale is served cold. We have folk nights and Sunday roasts.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.