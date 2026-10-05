Jamie Lee Curtis pays sweet tribute to late mom

Jamie Lee Curtis has remembered her mom Janet Leigh on the 22nd anniversary of her death.

On October 3, 2004, the Psycho legend died of vasculitis, which is inflammation of the blood vessels, at the age of 77.

Taking to her official Instagram Jamie, shared a black-and-white shot of Janet playing in a bubble bath, with the caption, "Long time gone this day. Love and misses to my mother."

Fans took to the post's comments section to pay tribute to the Halloween icon's mom, as one penned, "That's so sweet. I was just watching Psycho today. What a beautiful lady..... (sic)"

A second supporter typed, "Just finished her incredible memoir. Remarkable, talented woman." While a third penned, "A true legend of cinema, like yourself and your father."

Janet was married to the late actor Tony Curtis from 1951 until 1962 and welcomed their daughters, actresses Kelly Curtis and Jamie, in 1956 and 1958, respectively.

Kelly, who starred alongside her parents in the 1958's action-adventure film, The Vikings, and Jamie in the 1983 comedy-drama movie, Trading Places, died of natural causes on May 30 at the age of 69.

Jamie took to Instagram to pay tribute by sharing a black-and-white photo of Kelly, with the caption, "A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace.”

"She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokemon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot,” the grieving sister wrote.

"She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie,” Jamie Lee Curtis expressed, before signing off. "Kelly always signed off any message or fare thee well with a Hungarian blessing… Isten Veled, God is with you. (sic)"