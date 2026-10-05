Kathleen Turner reacts as Michael Douglas comes clean about their 1984 affair

Michael Douglas says he had an affair with Kathleen Turner while they filmed Romancing the Stone in 1984. Both of them denied it for 40 years.

In his memoir, One Helluva Ride, out October 6, Douglas wrote that he and Turner fell for each other during the shoot. He says his marriage to Diandra "was in a bad place" and that both of them were having affairs.

"It wasn't a fly-by night affair," he penned. "It grew naturally from how closely we were working together." He says he would sneak into her hotel room after everyone was asleep.

They hid it from everyone, including costar Danny DeVito and director Robert Zemeckis. It ended when Diandra, who had grown suspicious, flew to the Mexico set with their young son.

Douglas, who married Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000, says he and Turner agreed never to talk about it. "That was a lie," he wrote of their old story that nothing happened. "It was a lie meant to protect my wife and son, a lie we told the world for 40 years."

He also says he had an affair with the film's screenwriter, Diane Thomas, before he met Turner.

Turner, now 72, doesn't seem upset. Asked this week about the confession, she said, "Good heavens, what a fuss about something 40 years ago! I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book."

The film made $115 million. Douglas and Turner worked together again on The Jewel of the Nile, The War of the Roses and the Netflix show The Kominsky Method, and they denied the rumours while promoting it.