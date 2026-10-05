Presley Gerber's family 'shattered' by his tragic death: 'They're terrified'

Presley Gerber’s tragic death has shattered his famous family.

“Everyone is asking who failed him,” an insider told Naughty But Nice on Sunday. “Who knew what? Who saw the warning signs? Who could have done more? Nobody has answers, so people are turning those questions on themselves — and on each other.”

For those unaware, Presely was the only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. He was found unconscious inside his room at a rehab facility in Santa Monica, California, on September 20.

Sources now claim that the late model's sister, Kaia, prefers finding solace with close friends rather than limiting herself to the family circle.

“Kaia loves her parents, but she cannot carry their grief on top of her own,” the confidant said. “Every conversation circles back to Presley — the final weeks, the decisions that were made, what everyone wishes they had done differently. It’s unbearable.”

Meanwhile, Cindy and Rande are wrestling with the loss in their own way.

“They’re ripped apart by grief,” a tipster explained. “One minute there are tears, the next there’s anger. Then comes guilt. This family loved Presley desperately, which is exactly why everyone is hurting so badly.”

“They lost a son. They lost a brother. And now they’re terrified of losing each other,” the insider added. “Presley’s death didn’t just leave an empty chair at the table. It blew a hole through the entire family.”