Gypsy Rose Blanchard fires back at Ken Urker's sister's bombshell claims

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has hit back at her late ex-fiancé Ken Urker's sister Autumn's bombshell claims against her after Ken's death.

Ken's sister, in an interview with the Daily Mail on Friday, called Gypsy's statement "disgusting" after Ken's death and claimed she has not even contacted Ken's family.

In a new statement to US Weekly, Gypsy Rose has responded stating, “At this time, I do not want the focus surrounding Ken’s passing to become centered on negativity or disagreements between Autumn and me."

“It is no secret that Autumn did not approve of Ken’s relationship with me, and there has been significant tension between us, including public comments she made about me in the months leading up to his passing.”

Denying Autumn's claim that Gysy Rose had not contacted Ken's family, she said, “I remain in communication with Ken’s family, and aside from my relationship with Autumn, those communications have been positive and respectful during an incredibly painful time."

The mom-of-one also claimed that when she had her last conversation with Ken over a phone call on September 28, Autumn "threatened" Ken.

Gypsy claimed, “[He] said that Autumn had repeatedly threatened to ‘go harder’ publicly and further contribute to the negative commentary and scrutiny he was already experiencing."

The media personality claimed that Ken was "deeply depressed" over the fact that she and Autumn are not getting along.

For those unaware, Ken Urker was found dead by a family member on October 1 at his home. He was 34. Gypsy Rose revealed her ex fiancé died after an overdose.