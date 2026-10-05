James Van Der Beek receives heartfelt tribute from 'Dawson's Creek' cast
'Dawson's Creek' creator gets emotional while honoring James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek is being honored by his Dawson Creek's cast in an emotional reunion at a cancer fundraising event.
Dawson's Creek creator, Kevin Williamson, received the Barbara Berlanti Hero Award at Greg Berlanti's Heroes Gala held in Santa Monica, where the cast reunited to raise money for F Cancer over the weekend.
Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson and series writer-producer Julie Plec presented the honor to Kevin, who got emotional while remembering Van Der Beek's journey on Dawson's Creek.
He poured his heart out, "James Van Beek gave voice to my childhood; he was the soul of the show, and anyway, he was the ultimate upgrade."
Expressing his gratitude to James for giving several years of his life to Dawson Creek, Kevin noted, "I had the great pleasure of knowing James over many years. I saw him go from a young kid to an extraordinary man, a husband, a father, and a friend."
The show creator further added, "I think he's here with us tonight. He's going to be with us for always."
For those unaware, TV producer Greg Berlanti began the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala eight years ago in honor of his late mom, who passed away after a battle with cancer.
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