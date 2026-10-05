Tom Cruise reveals what he loves most about being famous

Tom Cruise, who is currently busy promoting his newly released film Digger, has finally shared what fame actually means to him.

The 64-year-old recently appeared on Jennifer Hudson's show, where he shared what he loves most about being famous.

“Fame is like, first of all, it’s a beautiful thing to be able to walk into a room and people smile. Even backstage when I was talking to everyone here, they’re saying, I like this movie. It is really a beautiful thing," Tom told Jennifer.

Tom has been associated with the entertainment industry for decades and is one of the most prominent figures in the world.

His new film, Digger, is showing in cinemas now.

During an interview with Extra in London last month, Tom described his character in Digger as "totally outrageous."

“I’ve never read a character like this. I’ve never seen a character like this on screen. You know, we have the 10-minute monologue. That’s one take, by the way. It was so much fun. I only did it a couple of times, but that is all just one take," the Hollywood star said.

“He’s one of the most outrageous characters I’ve ever seen… And to have that opportunity... He is, you know, this wild, crazy billionaire who basically through greed makes this horrible mistake that could potentially end the world as we know it," Tom added.