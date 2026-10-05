Milania Giudice celebrates 'best sister' Gabriella's birthday amid legal troubles

Milania Giudice is celebrating her sister Gabriella Giudice's 22nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the TV personality expressed her love for her elder sister, wishing her a happy birthday.

“You really are the best sister I could ever ask for,” Milania penned alongside several throwback photos with the birthday girl. “You’re genuinely one of the smartest people I know, and I’m so proud of the person you are."

“I’ve put you through a lot over the years, and I know I haven’t always made being my sister easy, but you’ve always been there for me, accepted me, and loved me through everything," she continued.

Concluding the heartfelt note, Milania added, "Time really flies. I love you so much, and I’m so lucky to have you as my sister."

This special post by Melania comes just four months after Gabriella called 911 against her following a domestic dispute at her mother's home in New Jersey.

The University of Tampa sophomore was taken into custody for allegedly striking an unnamed victim on the head.

According to a police report, the TV star was "throwing food and candles" prior to her arrest.

However, Melania rejected all the charges and enrolled in anger management classes.