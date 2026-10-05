Andy Cohen shares son Ben's sweet reaction to his TV career

Andy Cohen is sharing a rare insight into what his seven-year-old son thinks of his career.

During a recent appearance at the 34th annual Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame gala in New York City, the 58-year-old TV personality, who has been working as a host for more than two decades, revealed that his kids know about his TV work and he is happy about it.

“They know,” Andy shared with People.

For those unaware, Andy welcomed son Benjamin, 7, and daughter Lucy, 4, via surrogate.

He further shared, “I mean, Ben knows that I have a show and he thinks I’m funny. And so if he thinks I’m funny, then that’s good for me.”

For those unaware, Andy has been linked with Bravo for more than 20 years. He hosts Watch What Happens Live on the streaming channel.

Andy has also been hosting special reunions of all of the Real Housewives franchises.

In a previous episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Andy opened up about being a single father.

“I’ve been single far longer than I’ve been with people,” Andy admitted.

He continued, “But, I like being single. I have a really good life, so I haven’t been, like, ‘Oh, I’m so lonely.’ And then my kids wound up saving my life. Having kids later in life was the greatest thing I’ve ever done. It’s awesome."

"I have a family. It’s great," Andy added.