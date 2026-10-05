Zach Bryan breaks stadium record after sending Robert Kraft strong message

Zach Bryan has broken the record for attendance at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Sporting a Free Palestine T-shirt for Saturday's With Heaven on Tour show, the I Remember Everything singer boasted the venue's largest ever turnout, with more than 73,000 in the audience.

"Tonight, Zach Bryan broke the Gillette Stadium attendance record with 73,538 fans!" Gillette Stadium shared on Instagram.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is owned by American billionaire businessman Robert Kraft, an active supporter of Jewish and Israeli causes.

It was reportedly Kraft and other venue owners who pressured Ed Sheeran to drop Macklemore from his tour over his outspoken support for the Palestinian people.

Sheeran eventually dropped Macklemore from his tour last month amid an outcry around the opener's "Free Palestine" onstage remarks.

However, the Shape of You singer chose to remain neutral on the issue and subsequently released a statement saying it was the "promoter's decision" after Kraft assembled several of the tour venues to give them an ultimatum.

Following the statement, fellow tour openers Finneas, Aaron Rowe and Lukas Graham dropped out of the tour, along with Sheeran's backing band, Beoga.

Zach Bryan's record-breaking show comes after Ed Sheeran was forced to cancel his own Gillette Stadium shows last weekend amid reports that a big storm was headed for the city.