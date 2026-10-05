Russo brothers drop special message as 'Avengers: Endgame' shatters box office records

Russo Brothers drops special message as 'Avengers: Endgame' shatters box office records

The Russo brothers shared a special message for fans as Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all time.

For those unaware, the Marvel blockbuster officially surpassed Avatar at the box office and became the highest-grossing Hollywood movie ever.

Marking this historic achievement, Joe and Anthony Russo released a video message thanking fans for re-watching the movie in cinemas.

“Our favourite thing about making Avengers: Endgame was sitting in theatres with audiences as we released it. So the fact that we could do that again on the encore re-release was amazing," the Russo brothers said in the clip posted on Instagram.

“And we just want to thank everyone for all your support throughout the entire career of this movie," they continued.

“It’s been one of the most special moments of our career making this film. We’re grateful to everybody who went back to the theatre to see it again to cheer for it again to feel something in a room full of people. We brought people who hadn’t seen it the first time introduced new fans to the movie," added the sibling filmmakers.

The aim of re-releasing the film was to refresh Marvel fans' memories, as Endgame will be linked to Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 18.