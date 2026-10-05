Why is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suing the Thames Valley Police?

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has landed his first, and potentially only moment of victory since this year started, and part of it is because he just received permission to sue the Thames Valley Polic over the arrest he was made to face, on his 66th birthday last year.

What Happened to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?

For those unversed with the detail surrounding this permission that’s fallen into his lap seemingly, the truth of the matter is that the arrest itself might not have been legal and that is precisely what his legal team is looking to uncover.

Another thing to mention is that this arrest warrant was issued by an Old Bailey judge, after the Thames Valley Police sent in their application. What followed shortly thereafter was 12 hours in questioning, a drive of nearly 40 minutes, and even the contents of his newly acquired home, at the time, being searched for documents, among other things.

Why Was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested?

The arrest in question happened as a result of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, and has since been reemerging at intervals throughout 2026.

The allegation against him also states he may have shared sensitive information about his visits to Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam and China, with Jeffrey Epstein and potentially even sent him a confidential briefing note on investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

What Will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Do?

According to The Telegraph, “Mr Mountbatten-Windsor asked for permission to judicially review the decision earlier this year and his application was subsequently granted by a High Court judge.”

“The Telegraph has learnt there is to be a private hearing at the High Court later this week to determine whether to release certain court documents relating to the judicial review.”